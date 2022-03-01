To The Daily Sun,
Hello, my name is Patrick Hughes and I am running for Gilford School Board. My family has lived in the Lakes Region for the past 22 years. We moved to Gilford eight years ago. The school system was one of the main reasons that we moved to Gilford. Currently we have five kids in the Gilford schools. Our kids have been in every grade and have had about every teacher in the district.
I was a substitute teacher for the Gilford school district in 2016. I was a substitute in all three schools. That year of substituting gave me a good look at the day to day operation of the schools. I have a better understanding of what goes on within the schools than most others.
I have been a coach in youth sports for the past 14 years. I have coached three seasons per year. Often multiple teams per season. I have been a coach and on the board of directors for the past six years with the Gilford Sliver Hawks football program. Also I have coached the GMS Girls basketball team for the past six years. I am a proponent of all after school activates.
I am running for school board because I like the way our schools have been operated over the past eight years. I would like to keep it that way. I have no major changes that I would like to make. I would love to see increase in discipline. Too many students are disruptive in classes and take away from the other students and teachers. Also returning to a traditional grading system at GMS would be nice.
I support the school district employees. From the office ladies that keep the day to day business flowing, food service, janitors, teachers and the administrators. The schools have been well run from top to bottom.
I will not support mandatory masks for students.
If you like the way the school system has operated over the past eight years and want to keep it that way, vote for Patrick Hughes.
Patrick Hughes
Gilford
