To The Daily Sun,
You may be wondering who to vote for Selectmen in Tilton this year. It started out being eight candidates but has narrowed down to six people running for two seats, so the top two vote-getters will be filling those two seats. I would like to recommend that you vote for Scott Ruggles for one of those seats. A good friend of mine, Chuck Drew, mentioned Scott to me and suggested I call him. If you know anything about Chuck, he is all about kids; “Every Child is Ours”, fishing derbys, food baskets, fireworks and all the rest.
I did call Scott and come to find out he also is into kids. He’s been a Tilton-Northfield Little League coach for 5 years including All Stars, he ran the Pines Community Center kindergarten-2nd grade Soccer Program for 8 years and volunteered for cleaning up community efforts, including at the Union Sanborn and Southwick Schools. He also organized donations from Tilton School to the Santa Fund for 10 years. Scott has been a teacher in good standing at the Tilton School for 20 years while being a single parent father of five children who attend Winnisquam Regional Schools.
Scott Ruggles has a volunteer spirit in spades and he hopes to do even more by being a Tilton Selectmen. He is smart, a selfless “doer,” very organized, a great father and he’s got the endorsement of Chuck Drew (it doesn’t get any better than that).
I am all in for Scott Ruggles for Tilton Selectmen and I hope you are, too.
Pat Clark
Tilton
