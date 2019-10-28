To The Daily Sun,
We would like to heartily thank Belknap Landscaping (BLC) for their recent emergency tree removal at our residence. While most of Laconia was getting ready for Pumpkin Fest last Thursday, we were watching two 100-foot birches precariously leaning into a third tree — all leaning into the house, having been blown over in the high winds Wednesday night.
BLC responded quickly to my panicked call. We knew that the tiny one-inch branch would not hold long and that all three would have demolished the back quarter of the house. They quickly called in a team and had the trees safely down and cut-up by sunset. A job well done! Thanks!
David Stamps & Judy Buswell
Laconia
