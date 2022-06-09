To The Daily Sun,
The Lakes Region community deserves a standing ovation. Interlakes Community Caregivers would like to express our sincere appreciation to everyone who attended The Jersey Tenors benefit concert May 28. The adage “It Takes a Village” is certainly true as many hands were involved to help make the concert a huge success. Thank you to the Temple B’Nai Israel “We Care” team, for choosing ICCI as the beneficiary this spring. The team did an outstanding job and worked tirelessly to make sure the planning, promotion and ticket sales were on track. The “We Care” team is comprised of incredible, thoughtful people who made the experience fun. Thank you all.
Additionally, many area businesses generously donated as sponsors and we could not have succeeded without them. A big thank you to McCarthy Lawn Property Management, Electrical Installations, Moultonborough Lions Club, Moulton Farm, Re/Max Bayside, Village Kitchen, DeTolla Dental, The Taylor Community, Meredith Kiwanis, Meredith Village Savings Bank, E.M. Heath Supermarket, Melcher and Prescott Insurance, The Laconia Sun, The Meredith News, Innisfree Bookstore, Bayswater Books, The Foothills Cafe and Lakes Media for your amazing support. Finally, the ICCI Board of Directors, volunteers and staff helped sell tickets, plan show details and volunteer at the concert. A fine job well done.
Pamela Joyal
Executive Director, Interlakes Community Caregivers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.