To The Daily Sun,
While I agree with others that the Trump event in Portsmouth should be cancelled, I assume that that will not happen. Meanwhile, Bike "Week" is still scheduled for Laconia in August. This is a disaster waiting to happen.
So far, N.H. has done a good job in controlling the Covid-19 outbreak, but we only need to look at states like Florida, Texas and California to see what happens when we let our guard down. Having hundreds of thousands of people from many states descend on the Lakes Region is a recipe for disaster. Many other events have been cancelled through the end of the year, and Bike "Week" needs to do the same for all our sakes.
P. Long
Laconia
