To The Daily Sun,
I am running for a seat on the Gilford School Board. My husband and I chose to move to Gilford five years ago because of what it had to offer our family, especially the Gilford School District. Our daughter Stella is a second grader at Gilford Elementary and loves it with all her heart.
Gilford is our home and our community and I am proud to live here. I am running for School Board because I am invested in our children, community, and schools and want to give back to this wonderful town. As a parent, I will support policies that meet the needs of all students and teachers, while being fiscally responsible with our tax dollars.
I am a member of the PTA and I regularly volunteer in my daughter’s classroom. I am a proud graduate of Villanova University. I have worked in the finance industry for the last 17 years for a large international company. At work, I often face challenging business situations where I am able to think strategically and logically to develop mutually beneficial solutions.
Throughout my career, I have been exposed to people from diverse backgrounds. The world is changing and becoming smaller through more integration with technology. I believe I have the skills to lead our school district during these changing times ,while maintaining a focus on the impact to our local community.
With cooperation and hard work, I know we can continue to make Gilford School District a safe place that is welcoming and inclusive for our students and teachers. As a community, we must keep our children’s needs at the forefront when making policies. I am a firm believer in open communication and transparency between the School Board and the taxpayers of this community. I want our children to receive the highest quality education we can provide.
I believe I can use my skills, passion and experience to help the School Board strategically reach long-term goals while balancing the needs of the short term. I respectively ask for your vote on Tuesday, March 10.
Amber LaTorre
Gilford School Board Candidate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.