To The Daily Sun ,
I was saddened to read the Indian statue will be coming down. This stunning 36-foot oak sculpture has been a town icon for over three decades.
I hope Recreation Director Kevin Dunleavy will invite Elizabeth Warren to speak at the "Great Indian's" farewell gathering at Opechee Park.
Susan Bossert
Laconia
(1) comment
This was an icon of my summers up here. So sad, very sad it was never taken care of.
