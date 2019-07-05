To The Daily Sun,
After watching the back-to-back debate nights last week, it was clear to me that we still have two main political parties in our country. The Republican Party, which represents Americans, and the Illegal Alien Party (formerly the Democrat Party) that represents non-Americans. The Illegal Alien Party wants free health care for those who have entered our country in defiance of immigration law (all 10 who participated in the second night of debates raised their hand for this). They want to abolish ICE and advocate for “open borders.”
Rather than working to make higher education more affordable, they are the party of free college tuition, paid for by the federal government. They advocate for free slave reparations, even though no one alive today has been a slave nor a slave owner. Their campaign motto has become, “Vote for me and it’ll be free!”
Quite simply, this is buying votes using the taxpayers’ money. Not only is this despicable in its thinking, but illegal in its execution. America cannot provide free health care or free anything to the rest of the world, as Democrats would have us do. Rather than trying to be the “Santa Claus Party” by giving everything away for free, what if we gave the American message away for free to anyone who will listen? The message that the rule of law provides stability; that hard work builds character and principles, and leads to economic freedom; that anything worth having is worth working hard for.
This is what we should be giving away for free, not come here and we’ll just give it to you. With each passing campaign day, the Democrats display more disdain and hatred for everything that has made this country the success and world leader that it is. So as we celebrate our country’s birthday, ask yourself, who is it that the Democrats represent? Certainly not Americans or the ideals that have made this country great.
David Strang
Gilmanton
