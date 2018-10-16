To The Daily Sun,
According to recent reports, New Hampshire and other New England states are becoming overrun by rodents. Do not allow them to create an epidemic through a disease that changes your way of life. The easiest way to eliminate the unwanted pests is not to allow them to feed and grow. The choice is clear. Allow rodents to continue to contaminate your state, or take preventive maintenance to ensure they do not continue to grow contaminating your New Hampshire way of life.
Similarly, your democratic form of republic is under attack. Today there are attempts to overthrow the results of an election. If you speak out exercising your free thoughts and speech and do not succumb to the frenzy of group think, you are "the dregs of society" and “deplorable.” Congressional representatives and senators chastise their colleagues because some senators are white. And men. If you are Black and support our president, you are a member of his minstrel show. Racism apparently has no color or sex lines if the narrative serves the purpose.
In November other states have a chance to make this state and nation even greater under the rule of you the people. You don't need to make New Hampshire great again. It already is. You can help keep it that way. If you have friends and/or relatives in states with close U.S. congressional elections, ask them to help you keep America great and you can keep New Hampshire great by voting Republican for your state and local candidates.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
(2) comments
I'd use the vomit emoji if the Sun made it available.
No thanks the red is dead to me!
