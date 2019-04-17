To The Daily Sun,
I would like to follow up on the role of Chiropractic care in the pediatric practice. A few years ago I called out a local chiropractor for a misleading claim regarding the immune system and chiropractic care. That Chiropractor cited in their ad a nonexistant study. Recently the Chiropractic Board of Australia (CBA) has advised chiropractors not to use spinal manipulation to treat children under two years of age pending an independent expert review of the evidence and development of a final policy. Victorian Minister for Health Jenny Mikakos had asked Safer Care Victoria, the state’s healthcare quality and safety improvement agency, to lead an independent review of the practice of spinal manipulation on children under 12 years (not just up to 2 yo) following closely Sweden which does not allow chiropractors to work on children under the age of 8.
Why is this? Because there is no good evidence for chiropractic, osteopathic or other manual treatments for children suffering from any condition. There is no scientific evidence of any benefit of chiropractic care, but then again Chiropractic medicine is not science-based.
Mirno C Pasquali PA C
Laconia
