To The Daily Sun,
As I’m graduating college, in three short weeks, I’m reminiscing and remembering those who’ve made a profound impact on my life. Since it’s National Principals Day, it’s only fitting to shout out my high school principal, Mr. Paul Hoiriis.
Throughout my high school career at Newfound Regional High School, Mr. Hoiriis has been always by my side as an educator, academic advisor, and a supporter of all of my endeavors. He has taught me so much about bettering myself as a student and leader. When I felt like I was failing, he would always re-assure and also go to great lengths to watch me succeed. When I had an idea, an opinion, or frustration, he would always have the time to hear me out and support or find a solution to a problem. Mr. Hoiriis would always encourage me to challenge myself and think outside the box. Without our remarkable relationship, I don’t know where I would be today. He has instilled in me a well-rounded, hardworking, and compassionate person.
My story is unique in some ways, but in other ways, it’s a common theme with Mr. Hoiriis. As principal, he would always be openly available to students; going into classrooms, attending school functions, supporting athletics, and generally talking to every student he sees. He’s always been an active part of our community. In his busy schedule, Mr. Hoiriis would always find a time to listen to students' voices and vocally support his students in anyway he can.
I will say, out of natural fears, I’d still feel very nervous and anxious every time I’d get called down to the principal's office, or when he would want to see me later in the day. I’d always get a kick out of that because at the end of the day, he’s always there to check-in on me, give me updates, and/or wanted to find out how my week was going. He’s truly my hero, my mentor, and someone I aspire to be. He’s truly a natural at the job he does, and NRHS is super lucky to have him as a principal! Again, Mr. Hoiriis, thank YOU for all you’ve done for me and other students, you’ve certainly made a profound impact on my life.
Happy National Principals Day to all of the principals in the Newfound Area School District and beyond— thank you for all you do to support student success! Keep being nice and positive out there!
Nicholas Crosby
Groton
