To The Daily Sun,
The other day a young lady wrote into the paper on her own accord about gun violence and her concerns. I found her letter to be well written and it was nice to get the view she shared as a student. Because, all we ever read are the opinions of the people who are not students, and others who think with their gun rights first.
Thank you for your view, and many of us are with you. As you know we can not take away their rights, but we can keep trying to make it safer for us all, not just in schools. Your parent(s) should be very proud of you for using your "voice." I hope you are having a lovely summer and again thank you for that heartfelt letter.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
