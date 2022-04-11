To The Daily Sun,
Having been a patient at the Speare Memorial Hospital and Plymouth General Surgery recently, I want to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding care by the doctors, nurses, and staff. Speare is a state of the art hospital which offers the highest levels of care and I am their champion.
Neil Frederick McIver
Plymouth
