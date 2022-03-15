To The Daily Sun,
Have you ever heard of a Republican that wanted to secede from the union? As most of you know on March 10, CACR 32 was overwhelmingly defeated. It was a bill to declare New Hampshire's independence from the United States and proceed as a sovereign nation. The bill was sponsored by state Reps. Mike Sylvia, Dennis Green, Matthew Santonastaso, Dustin Dodge, Ray Howard, Glenn Bailey and Peter Torosian, all declared Republicans.
Free Staters a.k.a. Libertarians seem to be more in line with this voting style than Republicans. According to the Libertarians' website they consider themselves to be more culturally liberal than Democrats and more conservative than Republicans. Libertarians believe in a less powerful government, strong civil liberties, LGBT rights, same sex marriage, the liberation of drug laws, open immigration, abortion to be left up to the individual government should stay out of it. They oppose social security programs believing that investment firms, pensions and charities will take care if it. All of what I’m writing can be found online at Libertarianism.org.
Why is it that you never see any representatives listed as Libertarians? Their Free Stater Project website states that they have 45 representatives in NH. Why do they hide behind the Republican Party?
Are they not proud of what they stand for? Why won’t Reps. Howard, Norm Silber, Sylvia and all the rest of the 20,000 Free Staters a.k.a. Libertarians who have pledged to move to NH explain their mission statement? From what I read they want to “concentrate their efforts at turning the tide against big government.” Does that include Gunstock and the County Nursing Home?
If you’re curious as to what happens when Libertarians move in, get elected, have pledged Libertarians move into town and vote the laws they want in, you might be interested in what happened in Grafton in 2003. It took over a decade, they got what they wanted and the town was left in quite a mess.
So please don’t be fooled into thinking that you’re voting for your local Republicans. He or she just might be your RINO Libertarian. Make sure you know who you are voting for.
Neil and Helen McSheffrey
Belmont
