To The Daily Sun,
Would Moultonborough benefit from a different form of government? It’s not a whimsical question but one to be seriously considered. We are a community with a valuation of over $3 billion with boards that can be overwhelmed with day-to-day duties. As conscientious as some selectboard and land use board members are, there is a disconnect between what is being done and what should be done.
It should not take months to be issued a building permit for basic renovations. Citizen complaints of non-compliance and demands for enforcement of regulations should be responded to. While some, like myself, willingly comply with the land use processes such as site plan, variances and special exceptions, others are issued permits without these fundamental requirements and have been allowed to continue for years.
As a case in point, neighbors were wronged when forced to spend many tens of thousands of dollars to stop the Mount Shaw Gun Club, which abutted residential house lots. The nuisance of continuous gunfire and a diminution of home values were not acceptable. Tax dollars should not have been wasted defending a poor decision by a building inspector.
Rather then the acquiescence to privilege as perceived by some, perhaps it’s simply an overburdening of well-intended lay people doing their best as community volunteers. Appearance can be as damaging as a deed. Perhaps Moultonborough’s municipal government would function more advantageously under a select board/town manager verses the current select board/town administer form. Where a town manager has specific statutory duties (RSA-Chapter 37) while working with a selectboard, a town administrator works directly under the supervision and direction of the board. This topic deserves serious thought and discussion. We are presently stuck in a rut and this road needs to be repaired.
Natt King
Moultonborough
