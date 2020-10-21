To The Daily Sun,
If you are a resident of Gilford or Meredith, I am on your ballot as a Democratic candidate for state representative. Hi!
I'm 36 and a small business owner with an optical shop on Main Street in Meredith. I grew up in Derry; both parents were social workers, and my only sibling is active-duty Navy, stationed at Pearl Harbor.
I'm running because Belknap County lacks young voices in the Legislature. Many of the decisions being made are the result of short-term thinking; the New Hampshire of tomorrow needs an equitable educational system and progressive environmental protections.
I live with the hand many fellow millennials have also been dealt: crushing student debt, a housing crisis, N.H.'s $7.25/hr minimum wage, and the systemic threat of poverty. Our Legislature pays state reps $100 per year (lowest in the country), making it almost impossible for young people to sacrifice two work days a week to attend sessions. All that to say: it is important to elect young N.H. candidates!
I'm also running because our incumbents' voting records are humiliating. Voting against women's rights, trans rights, gay rights, children's health, the houseless, those in recovery, et al. is not representative of the people living in today's Gilford and Meredith. This point is of extreme relevance in the midst of a pandemic.
I'm asking for your vote this November 3. If you'd like to learn more about me or my stance on issues please visit natalie4nh.com.
Natalie Taylor
Meredith
