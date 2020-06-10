To The Daily Sun,
Yesterday, Moultonborough officials announced the process for "unconventional" Town and School Meetings to be held on Saturday, June 20 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. This plan is irresponsible and completely unacceptable, since it puts potentially hundreds of people at serious risk. How can town officials guarantee the health and safety of Moultonborough voters, given the ongoing spread of COVID-19?
At a recent discussion, the Selectboard said no shuttle bus service would be possible because of social distancing. Now they offer "first come - first served" transportation from Moultonborough Academy that must be reserved ahead. Where will those people sit when they arrive in Sandwich? The Selectboard estimated 120 cars attending, based on the idea that people would carpool. If we’re not supposed to be combining household groups for safety reasons, why would carpooling be a good idea?
What about the weather, what if it’s pouring? If it’s hot and humid, people sitting in cars will want to run their air conditioning. Town Meeting with bond votes could run well over three hours. It's illegal to idle cars for over 5 minutes, according to state law. The announcement says “voters are advised to be prepared for several hours in their vehicles, such as bringing drinking water, lunch or snacks.” Are they kidding? How do town officials plan to handle heat and health-related issues, especially for the elderly and compromised, the very population that the state recommends stay home? Town officials are responsible for public health and safety and should not put people at risk.
What about facilities at this outdoor site without bathrooms? The announcement says “Porta potties will be available as well” for the public. This is unacceptable, and puts the public at serious risk. Does the town plan to have staff cleaning them after every use, as per State Universal Guidelines? Will they need Stewart's Ambulance to be on hand and Moultonborough and Sandwich police officers on duty for hours on end? What about microphones? Who will be sanitizing everything that’s touched? Will masks and face coverings be required for all at this public gathering, as recommended by the CDC?
Even if the "stay at home" order is lifted on June 15, this risky plan to hold an outside Town Meeting will keep many voters away, and spells disenfranchisement. There is a pandemic underway, most residents especially those over 60 are being careful and responsible in adhering to CDC guidelines. Moultonborough needs to find a better, safer solution, one that doesn’t endanger the health and safety of voters.
Nancy Wright
Moultonborough
