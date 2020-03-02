To The Daily Sun,
As a parent of two children in the Inter-Lakes School District, it's extremely important to me to have school board representatives who are intelligent, thoughtful, well informed, and balanced in their approach to academic and social issues. Nancy Starmer, one of the candidates for the Sandwich seat, shines in all of these qualities and more.
Nancy is a career educator in both public and independent schools, serving first as a teacher and later, an administrator. Along the way, she has also worn that most important hat of parent and grandparent. A Sandwich taxpayer since 1975, Nancy believes that good schools are critical to the sustainability of our towns. She understands that strong schools attract new families, and the ability to attract new families helps ensure a year-round economy and a solid tax base.
I believe Nancy will work tirelessly on behalf of the entire Inter-Lakes community. She will bring a calm, professional, empathic presence to the board-crucial qualities in a setting often fraught with the tension between the need to attract and keep excellent teachers and programs and the equally strong commitment to fiscal responsibility on behalf of taxpayers and communities.
I hope others will join me in voting for Nancy Starmer on March 10. We are lucky to have her!
Emilie Coulter
North Sandwich
