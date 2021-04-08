To The Daily Sun,
I was blessed by an angel last Saturday at Shaw’s. A woman asked me if she could bless me. I said yes, and God bless you too. She said, no I want to bless you by buying your groceries - so she did. She was my angel that day and forever a believer.
Thank you so much, truly blessed.
Nancy Loiselle
Gilford
