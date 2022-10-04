I like to know about the candidates for whom I'm voting. The recent chaos in our Belknap County Delegation is evidence of what happens when we voters don't do our homework. Having an "R" or a "D" after your name isn't enough information in my book.
I've been trying to do my homework on Ms. Lisa Smart, candidate for New Hampshire House in Meredith. Problem is, I can't find out very much about her, which worries me. I know she's a Realtor and worked as a veterinary technician, but she doesn't have a website that I can find. She didn't answer the Citizens Count survey. Her interview in The Laconia Daily Sun said she "called for more political cooperation, and cited a growing attitude of bickering and population increases as a threat to the calm, community-oriented culture of the area." OK, that's something. But my question is, what is she going to do about it? We've had a lot of turmoil at the county level, and dozens of controversial bills at the Statehouse in the past two years. As a candidate for the NH House, voters should hear what solutions she's bringing to the table. We need to understand that Ms. Smart has the right stuff to serve Meredith.
I'd ask that the media make more of an effort to inform the public of the candidate's positions, and for the candidates to work harder to tell us where they stand.
