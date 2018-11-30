To The Daily Sun,
Oh, for crying out loud, someone needs to come to the defense of the U.S. Post Office. As a proud Laconia native, I have significant experience on this issue, as my dad was a rural route carrier for over 20 years with the Laconia office. He drove a Jeep equipped with appropriate winter gear to get himself out of harm's way through Gilford's hills. He was at the Post Office by 5 a.m. and home by mid-afternoon. I won't ever forget Christmases, when he was laden with gifts from one end of the living room to the other. He never failed to carry a box of Milk Bones for his friends and a big stick for his canine rascals; motorcycle weekends, there'd be a visible 357 magnum resting on his dash. . . just in case.
I've lived in my home for almost 30 years and have never once incurred a postal setback. My current mailman has had this route for at least the past 10, walking some eight miles a day through all the elements previously noted in Michael Sweet's letter. He pays attention to his patrons' needs and stays alert to changes in the neighborhood.
Recent letters to this editor will hopefully be addressed through the proper channels and bring change. But, for me the only adjustment I can see is that when I'm ready to sell my home, I'll be listing my mailman as a unique and valuable asset.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
(1) comment
Well lucky you this is not 1950 and we are not talking about your Dad!!
