To The Daily Sun,
We have always been impressed by how generous the community of Laconia is. We would share this with our kids, the AAU basketball teams and the graduating classes from LHS that were addressed while Bob was the School Board chair. We would speak to them on how fortunate they are to grow up in the most generous community in the country. We would remind them that the Laconia community always banded together to help someone in need, like with the Children’s Auction, Robbie Mills, Mark Miller, Ben & Alex, Lilliana & Alyssa. The community steps up to help when there are people in need. They come together, work together and make things happen.
This hit home on a much more personal level for us two weeks ago. The community came together in a beautiful way to help our children organize the "Ballin’ for Big Bob Tournament of Hope." It was incredibly humbling to see the donations come in from business and friends alike. When Laconia came out in full force for this tournament on January 19, the culmination of volunteers, players, visitors, the concession stand, bake sale, raffles and auction was amazing to witness. So many people donated their time and talents to make it happen and we are forever grateful.
This was truly overwhelming for us and our family. The number of people that showed up to give support was the best medicine we could receive. We are so grateful to each and every person who had a part in the Tournament of Hope, present or not. There is no better feeling than knowing that the most generous community in the country, Laconia, has our backs!
Thank you all so very much for your donations and support. Please keep our family in your prayers as we keep fighting!
Bob & Tracy Dassatti
Laconia
