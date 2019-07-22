To The Daily Sun,
Many people have observed the horrors of the immigration facilities in Texas. No question, this is a crisis, not only for the refugees, but for American people. It was mentioned this is a concentration camp. This is quite correct. It is different in scope compared to a Nazi Germany camp in WWII and the Japanese internment camps during the same war. Each is an individual example of the disrespect to human dignity and hope the immigrants sought in coming to America. They are concentration camps given the fact so many people are "concentrated in spaces that are unable to accommodate them."
The reality is that America was founded on immigration. In a sense, we are all born of ancestry of illegal immigration by today's standards and so-called laws. The Indians suffered the same fate as to what is happening in Texas, concentrated in a parcel of land designed by the illegal immigrants that came here. The black community also suffered as they were concentrated on their "owner's" lands to serve their "masters." In some respects, the strength of surviving this background, the black population has been stronger than the ones who placed them in "substandard" citizenship, both as slaves and currently.
During the early part of the 1900s, new immigrants arrived to this country with the purpose of leaving torrid conditions of their homelands and the hope of the "American Dream." This includes Germans, English, Italians, Irish, and many more.
Jewish and Arabian peoples arrived to live the "Dream." All were subject to cruel torture against their people. The history of the U.S. demonstrates a significant disrespect for those, "different from the ones residing here." Just because the whites got here first does not mean they cannot share this land "of opportunity" with others. Many sub-groups retaliated against this discrimination, and rightfully so. Remember too, the Indians were here first, naturally on these lands and subject to the same type of abuse as well.
Today, some of these very same people are demonstrating the same behaviors their ancestors were subjected to. There is ample land that we all can share together. The exodus from southern countries parallel those around the early 1900s. My own ancestors on my father's side came from Lebanon around the turn of 1900. They were Maronite Catholics (priests are allowed to marry) and proceeded to work hard to establish their family. All of the members of the family gave back in terms of joining the military during the world wars as well as contributing to their communities. Yet, they too suffered the indignities of discrimination.
That being said, we all need to understand we all came from illegal immigration. Yes there are issues in the Southern border. Illegal immigration is probably at an all-time high. Immigration reform must be done expeditiously to protect the new immigrants as well as the American citizens, both natural and by completing citizenship requirements. This is not saying to promote open borders, but the real crisis is in Central and South America, similar to what we fought in our own early days of fighting the British. On the other hand, those at the front lines are caught in the struggle to recognize the needs of the immigrants in Washington. Yes, criminals cross the borders. Some also came in the 1900s, such as gangs, corrupt groups, and crime families. The bulk of immigrants do not fall in this latter category, both then and today.
When it comes to religion or sexual orientation, none of these impact negatively on our nation. Rather, the deep appreciation of these cultures needs to be advanced, rather than attack them. The First Amendment mandates this. Let's open our minds, hearts, and souls for these wonderful visitors. Let's see what we can do to lessen their travails of moving to a new nation. This way, we can become a stronger and better nation for it.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
