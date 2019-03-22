To The Daily Sun,
At the Sanbornton Town Meeting, there were almost 300 people present, which is almost 10 percent of our entire population! That's not bad. But, many of us have to work in the evenings, or have family to take care of, and couldn't make it.
Elections, on the other hand, brought out almost 700 voters. That's more than twice as many as went to Town Meeting. To me, that says having an opportunity to vote all day covers workers of any shift and more people would be able to voice their opinion.
Negative coverage of SB-2, declaring it would do away with Town Meeting was false, because there is a deliberative session which is like Town Meeting, and more time for residents to discuss the issues, especially via letters to the editor of The Sun.
Sanbornton is a great town to live in, and I wish we could all vote for its best interests. I still think SB-2 is the answer for people who cannot attend a late night mid-week town meeting.
Peggy Graham
Sanbornton
