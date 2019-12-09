To The Daily Sun,
Merry Christmas.
Have you noticed in the last few years? Nativity scenes have dwindled.
Here is a challenge. Put a nativity scene with your outside Christmas decorations. After all, that’s what Christmas is all about. Trusting God.
Carol Boudreau
Laconia/Lakeport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.