To The Daily Sun,
What has happened to the U.S. Postal Service?
We have lived here since 1977 and never went without missing a delivery of mail until this year. Now seeing other comments to the editor, this isn't the only mail route that is screwing up. It's been months since we've had delivery every day.
Once while tracking a package it showed that it was out for delivery — and it never showed up. The carrier was so brazen as to return the package as undeliverable and list, "access to the mail box wasn't available" as the justification, when the driveway was shoveled and bare.
Arnold Swanson
Laconia
