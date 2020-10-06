To The Daily Sun,
It is unfortunate that Governor Sununu’s opposition has chosen to politicize the Covid-19 pandemic. Dan Feltes, the Democratic Party nominee for governor, has asserted that Governor Sununu has not provided additional financial support for schools during the pandemic. This is blatantly untrue and needs to be scrutinized.
Last month, Governor Sununu announced New Hampshire schools will have the flexibility to provide meals to any student at no charge, both for in-person and remote learning environments. This flexibility stems from the United States Department of Agriculture extending its waivers for school meal service programs until December 31, 2020. Sometimes, school meals are the only nutritious meals students receive in a day. This guidance from the federal government and the Governor’s leadership is a massive step to ensure students do not go hungry.
Also, Governor Sununu recently announced that the state will be receiving 230,000 additional cloth face coverings from the federal Department of Health and Human Services. These face coverings are going to go directly to schools to ensure there are enough masks for staff and students during the pandemic. While masks are not mandated, the governor’s reopening plan provides flexibility for school districts to require them if they deem it appropriate and enforceable. Under Feltes’ plan, the state would require school districts to mandate masks, regardless of whether they can enforce the measure.
It is clear to me that Governor Sununu has taken a responsible approach and measured approach to allowing schools to reopen.
Molly Sanborn
Laconia
