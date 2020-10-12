To The Daily Sun,
With a show of hands, how many of you would spend the time and energy debating someone from the flat earth society? Not many I hope. With a show of hands how many of you would debate someone who suggests that wearing masks is not beneficial in slowing the spread of Covid? Not many I hope, or not many reasonably intelligent people, I would hope. That is how I feel about the Covidiots who keep pushing this diatribe against wearing masks in the letters to the editors. There is no reason for this, the cases keep rising in the U.S. and the deaths are averaging 750-1000 a day far surpassing any other developed country. The insanity continues from the right.
The New England Journal of Medicine, one of the most prestigious journals of medicine in the world, which was first published in 1812 has for the first time this week published an editorial denouncing the “dangerously incompetent” leadership in Washington over the handling of the Corona virus response. And stating that those leaders (let me give you a clue those being Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence) must be voted out of office.
The Scientific American journal for the first time in its 175 year history is backing a presidential candidate, VP Joe Biden. Saying “We’ve never backed a presidential candidate in our 175-year history — until now” They go on to say “The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September.
These are scientist who say this. It wasn't just a testing problem: if almost everyone in the U.S. wore masks in public, it could save about 66,000 lives by the beginning of December, according to projections from the University of Washington School of Medicine.
And it is not just medical doctors and scientist, but psychiatrists and other mental health professionals. Psychologists and commentators from all ideological camps early converged on a label of narcissistic personality disorder as the condition that “explains” Trump’s behavior. Among those making this assertion are more than 70,000 mental health professionals who signed a petition warning of Trump's potential dangerousness, despite longstanding professional injunctions against "diagnosing" public figures whom experts have not personally examined.
And finally 489 retired generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors and senior civilian national security officials are supporting Joe Biden for president.
It is time we all look at the facts and it is not hard to see that Donald Trump is a danger to our democracy and unfit to be commander-in=chief of our country.
Mirno Pasquali
Laconia
