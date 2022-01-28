To The Daily Sun,
In the age of misinformation and mass formation psychosis rationality and reason are hard to find.
The shadowy group known as Citizens for Gunstock, aided and abetted by The Laconia Daily Sun, have been busy politicking against those whom seek integrity in the operation of our beloved little ski area.
They falsely claim that the public will not be heard regarding the selection of a replacement Gunstock Area Commissioner. The truth is that Monday's meeting will begin with public comments. In fact, all delegation members' contact information is public and we listen to the people daily.
Some claim that our selection process is in some way nefarious and unnecessarily rushed. It is hardly a secret that Commissioner Brian Gallagher resigned. The request for applicants has been advertised in the newspaper for a couple of weeks. At this point we have applications from three very well qualified candidates. All delegation members have received those applications and they will have four days to review them, and if they wish contact the candidates. If you have not been following the issue, there is in fact a need to fill this position without delay. The current board is set in a deadlock with a strong possibility of 2 to 2 votes. Delaying to fill the void would be irresponsible.
The "sneaky Petes" of CFG misdirect the public with a charge that due process is being denied. Using that term invokes feelings of violation of constitutional protections. Marxists love to yank your "feelz." Due process is protection for someone accused of wrong doing. Candidates for a position are due equal consideration. They will receive such at our meeting as they always have had in the past.
Speaking of due process, all of the controversy regarding Gunstock arose from the commission's zeal to rid itself of one of its own. They did so without giving that commissioner due process, instead they dropped unsubstantiated claims in the laps of the delegation. One is left to wonder why they couldn't simply operate with perpetual 4 to 1 votes.
The CFG trot out the 'poison the well" fallacy, suggesting that the 'game is rigged" and condescendingly claiming that your elected representatives are nothing more than political lackeys. Such insults are contemptible and shameful, and are beneath response.
I will note a couple of problems with the advertisement seeking applications. First, it was supposed to read that the deadline for applications be received at the county office on Friday at 3 p.m. This will allow the weekend for the delegation's review. Second, it also incorrectly states the position will be a five year term. This is my error. While the delegation has in the past filled a vacancy for a five year term, the enabling statute is clear that the vacancy is to be filled for the remainder of the vacant term. I apologize for that error. Both of these issues with the ad are inconsequential as the statute would allow the delegation to fill the position without an application process.
Mike Sylvia
Belmont
