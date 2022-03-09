To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to Rep. Norman Silber's biased opinion piece in regards to the "Rot On Top Of Gunstock." The only rot is this biased hit piece by a fellow representative that seems to have a distaste and a personal vendetta against Gunstock and its commissioners.
In regards to Rusty McLear's appointment to the commission it is clearly stated in the meeting minutes dated Oct. 21, 2020, Chair Gary Kiedaisch asked to clarify how long Commissioner McLear's term should be considering he was brought on to replace Steve Nix, BCD Chair Mike Sylvia said he could serve for the full five-year term. They confirmed the next opening on the GAC was 2021 when Commissioner Russell Dumais' term expires.
Yes it could be possible Chair Sylvia was wrong by his statement but Norman Silber's accusations of wrongdoing by the commissioners is uncalled for and in my view just another way to keep pushing his anti-Gunstock agenda.
Gunstock is a gem to our community and has not cost the taxpayers a dime in many many years. This entire situation and attacks are uncalled for. As a state representative myself, I was elected to represent my constituents not my own personal views and opinions, more elected representatives should remember that especially Norman Silber.
Rep. Mike Bordes
Laconia
