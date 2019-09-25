To The Daily Sun,
The I-L-MA Football Booster Club would like to extend a huge "THANK YOU" to everyone who made our first homecoming Friday night game "under the lights" a great success, bringing in huge crowds from the IL-MA schools and community at large. Special thanks go out to our Superintendent of Schools Mary Moriarty, who embraced the idea and shared her enthusiasm with newly appointed Principal Scott Currier and Athletic Director Sarah Dumais, both of whom did what it took to turn this idea into a reality, just days into their new positions at Inter-Lakes High School.
Working hand-in-hand with the school district, we thank our new Facilities Director Brian Swanker, who diligently worked with the lighting company to make this a safe event for all. We would also like to give a big thank you to the entire facilities department and custodial staff for all of their hard work before, during and after the event. And last but not least, thank you to the I-L athletic teams who allowed flexibility with their game times to accommodate the football game and also the Inter-Lakes Band for their participation.
Hoping this is just the beginning for IL-MA Football "Friday Night Under the Lights!"
Renee Dunlap
I-L-MA Football Booster Club
