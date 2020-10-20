To The Daily Sun,
Whatever happened to the replacement of the Opechee Indian totem pole that was at the park so named after him? I remember a couple of years ago it was taken down for safety reasons but there was discussion about it getting replaced. I thought it was pretty cool to see as I rode by and miss not seeing it.
Any plans in the works for this to get replaced?
Melody Towle
Penacook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.