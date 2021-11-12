To The Daily Sun,
Although it may have happened, I do not recall anyone writing in to denounce the raising of the debt limit under former President Donald Trump. Per the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the level of federal debt held by the public grew by approximately 50 percent under Trump's four years in office peaking at 105 percent of gross domestic product. In February 2019, January 2018, and March 2017, the debt limit was raised. Three times. If the debt ceiling is to be raised now to finance the infrastructure plan, what was the purpose of the previous times it was raised, in 2017, 2018, and 2019? My guess is that it was due in part because we had a revenue shortfall due to the irresponsible slashing of the tax rate on the very wealthy while Trump was in office.
Melissa Anderson
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.