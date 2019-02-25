To The Daily Sun,
After attending the Moultonboro Candidates Night on Feb 24, it is perfectly clear that there is only one qualified candidate for the Board of Selectmen and that person is Chris Shipp. He spoke briefly of his two terms as selectman and then focused on the process of his decision making which he takes quite seriously. He considers the needs of all ages of people in our town, from small children on to seniors and even those that own second homes in town.
He favors a community center with a gym, after years of studies done by the recommendations of numerous different committees and in the location that makes the most sense — in the center of town at the Taylor property.
He spoke with confidence, experience, knowledge and poise. Questions directed towards Mr Shipp were thoughtfully answered with respect and consideration.
Unfortunately, Mr Shipp’s opponent, Chuck McGee did not appear to demonstrate any of these qualities. His remarks were muddled with misinformation, insults and contemptuous wisecracks. Questions asked from the audience of Mr McGee were treated with disrespect and answered rudely and sarcastically.
This is not the individual we need on the Board of Selectman.
Please join me in voting for Chris Shipp on Tuesday March 12.
Linda Punturieri
Moultonboro
