To The Daily Sun,
To Gunstock management:
I am a ski nut and a season pass holder at your mountain for the third straight year. I am skiing there most everyday.
As a retired police officer/EMT I take great issue with your facility not closing down during this national emergency. I know it is important that your employees stay working and you provide the services you promised to all of your faithful customers, me included! However, there are many things you cannot control. My biggest concern is that anyone of the people who may be skiing or working at the mountain could suffer any number of serious injuries. Thus taking up resources from a person who made need them for recovery from COVID 19, something that many of us have no control over. This is not about anything other than minimizing risk and conserving vital resources for the many who may need the help.
Clearly your mountain staying in operational mode is a "clear and present danger" to a person who may need the help of the medical resources taken up by a person who chose to put themselves in harms way by skiing.
At a minimum staying open is an "attractive nuisance" that could otherwise be avoided by a responsible management team.
Matthew Maglio
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.