To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in support of Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Ward 2 City Councilor Robert Soucy, and Jennifer Anderson, School Board Member-at-Large, in the upcoming election.
Andrew Hosmer is completing his first term as mayor, and by any measure, it has been a great success. The resurgence of downtown Laconia, Lakeport Square and Weirs Beach is evident. Andrew not only understands the workings of local government, but also, as a former New Hampshire state senator, the relationship between the city government and the state. He is protecting the city’s interests regarding the State School property and on a host of other issues. Mayor Hosmer’s reelection is critical to keep Laconia’s momentum going.
Bob Soucy has been a strong, steady voice on the council for Ward 2 since he stepped in to complete the term of the late David Bownes in 2020. Bob has lived in the ward for decades and knows it well. He is well respected by his fellow councilors. Bob has been in management at Aavid for years and understands business, and the importance of those jobs to the area. Bob’s continued presence on the council will keep the city going in the right direction.
Jennifer Anderson is a community leader that would be a welcome addition to the Laconia School Board. Jen is well known as the longtime co-executive director of Laconia Motorcycle Week. Jen is also co-chair at the Belknap Mill Society where she has been part of the amazing turnaround at the Belknap Mill. Jen’s background is in education. Jen will hit the ground running as a member the Laconia School Board.
I urge you to vote for these three outstanding individuals on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Matt Lahey
Laconia
