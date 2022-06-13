To The Daily Sun,
So I didn't know that The Daily Sun allowed fictitious names to be signed onto submitted letters to the editor.
Very clever, though cowardly, of the writer from Meredith, in his letter titled "Why doesn't the news show the gore of mass killings?", where he promotes the idea of showing the public the mutilated bodies of dead children and adults killed by mass murderers (under the guise of blaming guns and calling them weapons of war), to sign his name as Ragnar Loftbrook, the main character — a pagan — in the bloody and cannibalistic Amazon video series, "Vikings".
And also how disrespectful and outright despicable to the families and friends of these deceased innocents to suggest such a horror as displaying the carnage on mass media. Sounds like a very pagan idea he has indeed.
MaryAnn Pumilia
Laconia
