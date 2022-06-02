To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the letter by Linda Terwilliger about voting for candidates that support public schools, nothing to see here but gas lighting. I certainly don’t know who Ms. Terwilliger is. I wonder, does she work for a non-governmental organization? The public school system? Who is the “we” she speaks of? And what specific article in the Constitution is she claiming that Republican Free Staters mocked? Curious minds want to know.
The 150 state representatives that received the highest approval ratings are representing the will of the people. She claims these representatives are extremists. So then is she saying that we the people are extremists? Tell us then which representatives are white supremacists? What public statements did they make that show they are racists? Put it out here.
I also ask what proof does she have that election workers had their integrity disparaged by those not of "her" ilk? What exactly are the unconstitutional actions she speaks of?
For the record, Free State Libertarians despise authoritarianism. When the progressive left states something like the Free Staters want autocracy, you can be sure they are reversing the spotlight on themselves, for it is actually they who want autocracy. The leftists hate the Constitution, but they waste no time citing it for their convenience. Thankfully most Granite Staters know what the truth is, despite people like Ms. Terwilliger trying to instill fear through falsehoods.
By the way, fact check: we live in a Republic, not a democracy.
Mary Ann Pumilia
Laconia
