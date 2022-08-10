“It’s the economy, stupid.” This saying was from the 1992 election campaigns. Yet for the 2022 and 2024 elections, the protection of citizens’ rights and our climate is more important than the state of the economy. Keeping these rights, and protecting our environment implies voting Democratic.
Republicans blame President Joe Biden for the ills of our economy. These include inflation and higher gas prices; hence the expression, “Let’s Go Brandon.” Not even an economist can accurately predict our economic state when these elections occur. However, economic indicators go up and down over a lifetime no matter who is the president.
Nonetheless, over the past 10 years with Republicans “packing” the Supreme Court, American citizen rights are being taken away. These include the right of a woman to decide if she can have a safe abortion (even if the woman’s health is in danger), the right of a person whom to marry, and even the right for people to vote worsened by the gerrymandering of red states. Republicans could even decide if our kids and grandkids will have safe water to drink, forests to play in, and local slopes to ski on.
Clearly if Republicans win the White House and Congress, they will continue to deny climate change, and will appoint judges who will continue to erode the rights of our United States citizens. Once these rights are "taken away” they will be even harder to reclaim them. (Think of this when Republicans have a campaign slogan “Fighting for your freedom.”)
