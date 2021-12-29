To The Daily Sun,
I'm disappointed and angry about the recent turn of direction — or more correctly, lack of direction — in our state's energy policies. Here are three examples of an undeniable failure of leadership in constructing a pathway toward energy efficiency, lower electricity costs and less dependence on fossil fuels in our state.
New Hampshire's goal for replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy ranks LAST among the seven states of New England. This needs to be fixed, but the lack of attention to this critical matter from our governor speaks volumes about his failure to set bold, ambitious goals for NH.
Last month, the NH Public Utilities Commission voted to defund NH Saves, the energy efficiency and rebate program that has been a mainstay in helping residents insulate their homes and keep electricity costs down as well as reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and cutting CO2 emissions. Consumer groups and the state power utilities are united in opposing these cuts. Incredibly, Gov. Chris Sununu endorses the cuts.
Then our governor appointed a commissioner with no technical training or background in science to head the newly formed Department of Energy. When asked about his goals for addressing climate change at his confirmation hearing before the Executive Council, Jared Chicoine stated: "There is a lot of debate around this issue, people are divided. I would like to avoid moving to an extreme on either side." This is from our energy leader?? What's more, this new energy department puts more direct control of our energy future into the hands of a governor who has developed no comprehensive plans for facing our impending energy and climate crises.
We desperately need a rational and consistent energy strategy with goals that are relevant to our times. Chris Sununu is a nice guy — but he is not forward-thinking with respect to energy and climate matters. The year 2022 is not coming soon enough to provide a change in leadership that can develop a coherent energy policy.
Mark Longley
Sandwich
