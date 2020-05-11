To The Daily Sun,
Recently my wife has been writing short letters to elderly people who are essentially shut-in due to the coronavirus. Her actions have spurred me to write.
While so much time seems to be expended writing letters to the editor to criticize others it seems our time could be better spent reaching out to those in need. We read daily about families visiting elder relatives and only being able to speak to them through windows and how neighbors are helping neighbors. Perhaps some of the readers, and letter writers, could take a few moments to see if there are some elder people they know or their neighbors or their church group know who could use a little cheering up. It only takes a few moments and it would certainly brighten someones day.
Mark Fraser
Laconia
