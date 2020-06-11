To The Daily Sun,
I have been reading the absurd proposals for the Moultonborough Town Meeting and wonder if any of you have the best interests of the residents and taxpayers in mind. The state (governor) has suspended the timeline for many state and town functions due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the pandemic. And yet you march on with an agenda which defies common sense.
The town budget can be extended through resolutions until such time as a normal meeting can be held and business would continue.
I have read the town administrator's response to others who have voiced and written their concerns with regard to the meeting and would like to point out the towns he references did not have a hotly contested multimillion project on their agenda. This sham of a meeting and the procedure for voting proposed is nothing more than an agenda being pushed by a small minority of voters.
I propose if you are are UNWILLING to postpone the Town Meeting at least table ALL monitory proposals and place them on a ballot at a future time. Maybe in September or on the November ballot which would get the bet representation of the publics feelings.
Mark Brash
Moultonborough
