To The Daily Sun,

New Hampshire and especially Laconia can be so proud of hometown boy Justin Spencer, of Chaos and Kindness and Recycled Percussion. This past Sunday, Justin raised over $51,000 for the IRONMAN Foundation. The mission of the IRONMAN Foundation is to “Give Globally and Act Locally” by providing grant funding and service project opportunities around the world in partnership with local nonprofit organizations.

