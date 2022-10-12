New Hampshire and especially Laconia can be so proud of hometown boy Justin Spencer, of Chaos and Kindness and Recycled Percussion. This past Sunday, Justin raised over $51,000 for the IRONMAN Foundation. The mission of the IRONMAN Foundation is to “Give Globally and Act Locally” by providing grant funding and service project opportunities around the world in partnership with local nonprofit organizations.
Justin is a drummer with a huge heart who believes you can do anything you set your mind to. He proved it last weekend. Out of the 53,000 participants in last weekend's hardest world triathlon in Kona, Hawaii, he was one of only two with no previous triathlon experience. He took on an unbelievable challenge of swimming 2.5 miles in the rough Hawaii ocean, biking 112 miles in the scorching heat over hilly terrain and running 26 grueling miles. He did it! He is an Ironman and proved to himself he can accomplish anything he sets his mind to. His family and close friends were there to cheer him on while thousands of fans followed him on the IRONMAN app or Recycled Percussion Facebook page.
I just wanted to let him know how very proud I am — we are — of him and his accomplishment. Even more so than his physical accomplishments, we are so proud of your kindness and generosity to everyone but especially the children and people of New Hampshire. Bless you and keep up your good work.
