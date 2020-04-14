To The Daily Sun,
Last August my husband had a sudden, critical health emergency. He had been treated for previously related conditions at Mass General Hospital and needed to be admitted to their ICU unit. Unfortunately they had no beds available. So he was admitted to the ICU unit at LRGH until a bed might be available at MGH. He was there for 4 days.
Our family was extremely pleased with the care he got there. His doctor communicated constantly with his doctors at MGH and treated him as they advised. His nurses were very kind and compassionate in their care of my husband, as well as our worried family. Finally a bed opened up and he was airlifted to MGH. We couldn’t have been more satisfied with the superior care he received at LRGH and are very grateful to them for his care.
Mariette Facques
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.