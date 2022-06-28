To The Daily Sun,
The Moultonborough Historical Society would like to thank the Meredith Rotary Club for its generous donation that allowed the society to paint the Lamprey House on Governor Wentworth Highway/Route 25 in Moultonborough. The Moultonborough Historical Society collects and protects the rich deposit of history of the town, but does not have a large deposit of funds in its bank account. Raising funds for the upkeep and maintenance of its properties is a constant struggle.
However, the Moultonborough Historical Society, along with many other local organizations, benefit from the support of the Meredith Rotary. Thanks to the Meredith Rotary, the Moultonborough Historical Society Lamprey House has a new coat of paint.
Marie Samaha
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.