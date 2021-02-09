To The Daily Sun,
The campaign against Christianity continues on the religion page of the Sun with the Feb. 6 article entitled “Biden continues Prayer Breakfast tradition, raps ‘political extremism.’” The anonymous AP article states “liberals view the event warily because of the conservative faith-based group that is behind it.” God forbid people involved in this event believe in such Christian values as the sanctity of marriage, oppose the abomination of abortion, or believe there are only two biological sexes. Unless Christians kowtow to the Democrat “group think”, these beliefs are demonized. Christians are not entitled to these beliefs and should not express them openly. True Christians are tolerant of the beliefs of others, but this tolerance does not mean they can’t hold true to their own beliefs, especially when based on science. For 69 years like-minded people of differing religious views have come together for this event to try and unite for the good of our country.
The phantom author of this article writes about what a “devout Catholic” Biden is and how he attends Mass every week. This is the same devout Catholic who is so pro-abortion that he just authorized taxpayer dollars be spent in this country and abroad to fund more abortions. “Devout charlatan” would be more appropriate when describing Biden.
The author of this article also brings up the “Christian symbolism” seen during last month’s Capitol riot. Apparently, “several” signs with Christian symbols were seen. To this day, we do not know who the real members of this mob were. The possibility of Antifa and BLM’s coordination with some other agitators cannot be overlooked. However, that does not fit the anti-Christian agenda we hear daily. So prepare to hear on the Democrat sponsored mainstream media the new buzz words “White Christian Nationalism.”
The writer states that Democrat presidents have attended this prayer breakfast in the past because they feared being labeled as “anti-religious or non-religious.” Apparently, it was suggested that Biden skip this prayer breakfast and attend one that was “truly bipartisan.” I guess that’s the one led by Barack Obama’s pastor Jeremiah Wright with his infamous sermons of hate.
Finally, I would like to make two suggestions:
1. If the Sun really wants a religion page, please have articles that pertain to religion, not articles that disparage Christianity. How about stories of the good works of Franklin Graham and Samaritans Purse and the amazing job they do around the world to help those in need and especially their work during COVID-19? Tell stories about religious men and women working with the poor, homeless, hungry, disabled and anyone in need locally. Readers might like to learn about the persecution of Christians and Uyghurs (predominately Muslims) in China, Africa and around the world.
2. If the Democrats have a problem with the National Prayer Breakfast because of traditionally held Christian views, no one is stopping them from starting their own. Unfortunately, they don’t want their own, they want to eliminate anything to do with traditional Christianity.
Marie Bradley
Laconia
