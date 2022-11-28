To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank Don Bolduc for running an honorable and valiant effort to unseat Maggie Hassan from the Senate. I am proud I supported and voted along with thousands of New Hampshire patriots for this great man.
To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank Don Bolduc for running an honorable and valiant effort to unseat Maggie Hassan from the Senate. I am proud I supported and voted along with thousands of New Hampshire patriots for this great man.
Bolduc ran a grassroots campaign that saw him visit and meet the citizens in every NH city and town. Unfortunately, what we learned is this traditional way of campaigning is seriously in jeopardy. What this campaign proved is money speaks and the more you have the better, even if it comes from questionable sources. Hassan had unlimited access to funds for TV, radio and social media. She accepted the second-highest dollar amount from corporate lobbyists of any politician in Washington. So, if you think you elected someone who cares about NH, you are sadly mistaken.
According to OpenSecrets.org, Hassan spent over $38 million on her campaign. Bolduc spent $2.24 million and the majority of that was made available to his campaign in the final two weeks. How could he compete?
Anyone who had a TV, radio or phone was inundated with Hassan’s nonstop ads distorting Bolduc’s positions on Social Security, Medicare and abortion. What you didn’t realize as you were glued to your recliners watching your TVs is you were being indoctrinated by these repetitive ads.
I had a disturbing experience caused by Hassan’s abortion ads. While riding in my car with my grandchildren, an ad came on about abortion. To my horror my 9-year-old granddaughter asked, “I don’t understand, what is an abortion?” The 13-year-old chimed in “that’s when a mother doesn’t want their baby and gets rid of it.” My granddaughter replies “that’s terrible, I’m so glad I’m already here!”
Thank George Soros, Bill Gates and the purveyors of dark money for buying this senate seat for Maggie.
Marie Bradley
Laconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Which creative approaches are you taking to gift-giving this year? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.