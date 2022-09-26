To The Daily Sun,
I do not like getting into a public argument, but Rep. Gregg Hough’s letter of Sept. 21 deserves a response.
My information about Rep. Richard Littlefield’s record is not misinformation. It is fact.
Anyone can go to gencourt.state.nh.us and research voting records. Please, go to the site, select House, voting records, 2022, and scroll by bill numbers or representative. My Sept. 20 letter listed his vote on the following bills: HB 2, HB 172, HB 178, HB 1090, HB 1096, HB 1431, HB 1609, HB 1668, and HB 52. If you research these bills, pay attention to the motion.
HB 2. This is the budget trailer bill which contained several unrelated policies. Two that I want to bring to the readers’ attention are the abortion ban and Educational Freedom Accounts. The original abortion ban had no exceptions for rape, incest, fetal diagnosis and penalties to the physician. Rep. Littlefield voted in favor of the original abortion ban. The abortion ban was amended to allow for the exception of late-term abortions in the cases of fatal fetal diagnosis (HB 1609). Records show his vote was "nay."
Educational Freedom Accounts had unprecedented opposition by the public. The only way the Republicans could pass the legislation was to include it in HB 2. Rep. Littlefield voted in favor of EFAs when he voted for HB 2. Representatives had the opportunity to repeal the EFA program with HB 1683. Rep. Littlefield was recorded as not voting/excused.
The gun-related bills have nothing to do with taking away guns but rather safety.
The Parental Bill of Rights (HB 1431) was killed in the house. Even some Republicans could not support the language which compromised LGBQT children, except Rep. Littlefield who supported this bill.
Values I hold are: 1) reproductive choice, 2) fiscal and academic accountability with EFAs, 3) gun safety and 4) renewable energy policies.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia

