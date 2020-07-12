To The Daily Sun
I am pleased to be announcing my candidacy for state representative of the 3rd District of Belknap of County, which represents the City of Laconia.
As a longtime resident of Laconia, I’ve observed the evolution of the city from a mill town to a tourist destination. Times of transition can make for challenging decision making, while also opening new opportunities. Fortunately, the City over the years has had leadership that focused on serving the needs of this community. I too wish to serve for the public good.
My leadership skills have been honed by a career of over 30 years in public education; first as a science teacher at Laconia High School, followed by the principalship at Belmont High School, and finished as an adjunct professor for the community college system. Additionally, I served on the board of the local Boys and Girls Club and the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation. Currently, I act as the president to the Wildwood Condominium Association and financial manager for Wildwood Village II. These varied roles have influenced my leadership style to:
1. listen and ask questions
2. welcome opposing viewpoints and seek the possibility of compromise
3. lend a sympathetic ear to those in need
4. take personal responsibility for all decisions
If elected, I promise to act in the manner stated above. I promise to be a voice for the voiceless. I promise to abide by the will of my constituents.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
