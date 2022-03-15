To The Daily Sun,
The attacks on public education just keep on coming. One of the worst bills, HB 1255, better known as the teacher loyalty bill, was discussed in depth in the March 12, edition of The Laconia Daily Sun. That bill prohibits teachers from advocating so-called “subversive doctrines”, including that the United States was founded on racism, and violations of the provisions to justify disciplinary actions.
Another know lesser-known bill that would also adversely affect school districts is HB 1393, coming up for a vote soon in the New Hampshire House. HB 1393 permits voters to adopt a budget cap for schools with a mandated formula based on average daily attendance. This type of inflexible system leaves school districts unable to deal with unanticipated costs. Examples include transportation, heating fuel contracts, or placement of special education students out of district, etc. A district could be left with a budget that fails to meet even the most basic needs to keep the school doors open. HB 1393 is unnecessary, as voters already have a mechanism to control spending through their votes at town meetings.
Other bills aimed at dismantling public education have included HB 544 prohibiting the teaching of so-called “divisive concepts” related to sex and race; HB 1671 putting the teaching of languages, computer science and the arts in a sub category not considered essential; HB 1131, an anti-mask measure taking away local control; and HB 1679, dissolving cooperative school districts.
The Laconia Daily Sun headline to the March 12 article, “HB 1255 draws cheers from conservatives,” was somewhat misleading. More accurately, the measure has been applauded by the extremists who form a major part of the NH GOP. Most of these legislators are members of the Liberty Alliance and receive backing from that far right advocacy group. At least 15 of our Belknap County representatives are among that group, Glen Aldrich, Harry Bean, Barbara Comtois, Juliet Harvey-Bois, Gregg Hough, Ray Howard, Dawn Johnson, Timothy Lang, Jonathan Mackie, Travis O’Hara, Thomas Ploszaj, Norm Silber, Mike Sylvia, Paul Terry and Douglas Trottier.
Most of these Liberty Alliance members do not support strong public schools, or a well-funded county nursing home and sheriff’s department. They vote against women’s reproductive rights, and minimal gun safety measures such as background checks, and they refuse to fund mental health and substance abuse treatment. In addition, the extreme right wing of the Republican Party is now making headlines for a barrage of bizarre bills such as secession making NH the laughing stock of the nation.
It is important for all members of our community to watch what our representatives are doing and how they are voting. When their conduct shows a total lack of concern for the common good, then they are not representing us. But even before the voters have a chance to express their will at the polls, we all need to contact our representatives and ask them to vote no on HB 1393, for starters.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.